NEWTOWNSTEWART is to host the most significant July 12 in the county this year.

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to participate or spectate in what is regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

The Newtownstewart demonstration will encompass six districts from North and West Tyrone: Strabane, Killen, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Fintona, and Sixmilecross, totaling 58 lodges and about 40 bands. Commencing at 12.30pm., the main parade will trace a route from Baronscourt Road to the Demonstration field.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson is looking forward to the event in his hometown.

He said, “Our parades are undoubtedly an impressive spectacle, with the high calibre of music provided by some of the finest marching bands in the country playing a big part in the festival atmosphere. As the big day approaches, it is safe to say the entire Orange Family is really looking forward to another glorious Twelfth.”

This year’s festivities will mark notable milestones, including the bicentennial celebration of LOL 850 from Omagh District. Additionally, it will feature the inaugural participation of the Omagh District Junior Boys Lodge and the Castlederg ‘Sisters of Elizabeth’ Junior Girls Lodge.

In parallel celebrations across Tyrone, Benburb will host seven districts from Mid Ulster/South Tyrone, with 65 lodges and approximately 45 bands parading through the village. Meanwhile, Ballygawley’s Clogher Valley demonstration, organised by Annahoe District LOL No. 6, will feature 22 lodges and bands from Fivemiletown and Annahoe Districts.