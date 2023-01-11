‘Enough is Enough’: Tyrone GAA group campaigns for A5 project

A NEW campaign by Tyrone GAA aimed at raising support for the construction of the long-awaited A5 dual-carriageway will be launched at a special event later this month.

The ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ group has been formed in the aftermath of the untimately deaths of many victims of the road, including John Rafferty from Killyclogher before Christmas.

He was the eighth victim of a road traffic collision on the road since Christmas 2021.

The new group has four specific aims: These are to support the actions required to bring about an end to the process; positively promote the need to begin work as soon as possible; to seek mitigating road improvements and share the road safety messaging and educate people on the danger of driving on the road.

The GAA in the county wants to demonstrate that there is a positive body of support for the completion of the A5 dual-carriageway as soon as possible.

The new group will be launched by former Tyrone player, Kevin Hughes. He lost two members of his family to road collisions on the A4.

Family members of the victims of the A5 road will also be in attendance at the launch which takes place on Monday, January 23 at 7.30pm at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey.