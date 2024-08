A STRUGGLING animal charity has had to close its doors in recent weeks due to lack of volunteers.

Lost Paws NI, who receive thousands of appeals for help each month, say they urgently need more people in order to stay open.

“We are desperately appealing for like-minded people that are passionate about animals and animal welfare that want to volunteer with us so we can continue providing our services,” a spokesperson for Lost Paws said. “We simply cannot function with the amount of volunteers we currently have.

“The role is absolutely demanding. We attend searches all over, we go together, we search together, we leave together. We need volunteers who have free time, who don’t have an extremely rigid schedule and who are passionate about reunification and animal welfare.”

INJURED CATS

One local lady paid tribute to Lost Paws this week after volunteers helped rescue a large number of stray, injured cats in the Lambfield Drive area of Dungannon.

Despite battling to stay open, Szilvi Katona remarked that Lost Paws devoted hours, resources and money to helping the vulnerable animals.

“There are so many stray cats around Lambfield Drive area,” said Szilvi.

“People come and go and often leave their cats here after moving – the poor wee souls try to survive near us in the bushes but more and more kittens are born.”

Lost Paws NI helped to trap the cats before taking them to a local veterinary centre to be neutered, all at their own expense.

Szilvi continued, “They made sure that the sick cats got to the vets and paid all bills for medication, neutering and testing.

“When we tried to contact bigger charities we received no answer.

“But Lost Paws NI always helped us and they listened to us patiently. We definitely need their help, their unselfish special work.

“They are our heroes.”