A UK Government minister has visited the headquarters of a Tyrone manufacturing firm to explore the pivotal role the facility plays in the design, production, and distribution of cutting-edge waste-recycling plants worldwide.

Steve Baker MP, Minister of State for Northern Ireland, was eager to gain a comprehensive understanding of Kiverco’s waste-separation technology, specifically focused on the company’s endeavours in export markets such as Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

Kiverco’s export sales manager, Gabriel O’Keefe, who is also an Export Champion for Northern Ireland, is currently meeting with customers at Cop28, where all waste from the event will be processed by a Kiverco recycling plant.

Mr Baker was welcomed to Kiverco’s headquarters in Brocagh by the senior management team. He then enjoyed a factory tour and saw first-hand the production of Kiverco machinery.

The minister was particularly interested to hear of some recent installations as far away as Australia.

Managing director John Irwin, said, “We extend our sincere gratitude to Minister Baker for dedicating time from his hectic schedule to visit our facility. His genuine interest in our operations and commitment to understanding how we contribute to helping companies globally recover value from processed waste in an environmentally responsible manner is greatly appreciated.

“An increasing number of nations are dedicated to realising a circular economy model, emphasising the need for robust waste-recycling plants to meet these goals.”

Mr Baker said, “The UK Government is committed to promoting Northern Ireland’s excellent goods and services around the world.

“It was great to tour Kiverco and learn about this family-owned business’ expansion to countries including Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Australia, as well as Gabriel’s role as an Export Champion for the Department for Business and Trade and their participation in Cop28 in the United Arab Emirates.”

Kiverco is a trusted leader in the design and manufacture of recycling plant solutions.

With a focus on building lasting relationships with customers, Kiverco designs and delivers bespoke solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs. They are known for their commitment to environmental sustainability and for providing cutting-edge recycling equipment