THE Northern Ireland Environmental Agency (NIEA) is investigating recent reports of pollution in Dungannon’s Black Lough.

An NIEA officer has been tasked to look into the matter after concerns were raised by Cross-Community Labour Alternative election candidate, Gerry Cullen.

On his Facebook page, the Dungannon man, who is standing in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, published photographs allegedly showing effluent covering half the lough, which is an important habitat for wintering birds.

Mr Cullen said, “Our rivers and waterways are being poisoned and the wildlife dying, and yet, nothing is done, no investment in upgrading the public water infrastructure.”

The election candidate has called for immediate enforcement action on public health and environmental health protections, stating that “the inaction and silence cannot continue.”

In response to his concerns, an NIEA spokesperson said, “As a result of this query, an incident reference has been raised and an officer has been tasked to investigate this matter.

“If anyone wishes to report incidents of water pollution, they can do so by phoning the Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

“Incidents of suspected algae can be reported via the Bloomin Algae app.”