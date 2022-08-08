This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

No bail for ‘menace’ accused of smashing bottle over officer’s head

  • 8 August 2022
No bail for ‘menace’ accused of smashing bottle over officer’s head
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 8 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Fintona man caught with 97 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets Stalker accused was ‘infatuated’ with female Drunk driver ‘ripped’ off police officer’s face mask google_strabanecourthouse_wearetyroneMan had 5,000 diazepam tablets in car when stopped by police in Strabane

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY