This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

No family had suffered more during the Troubles, inquiry told

  • 29 January 2025
No family had suffered more during the Troubles, inquiry told
Mary Grimes, her daughter Avril Monaghan and granddaughter Maura Monaghan were all killed in the Omagh Bombing. Avril was pregnant with twins.
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 29 January 2025
3 minutes read

Related posts:

“He never got the chance to do all the things he had planned” Starmer welcomes Irish government commitment over bombing inquiry Little Breda had been due to be flower girl at uncle’s wedding

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn