No funding for Phase Two of Omagh Hospital

PLANS for a major new acute mental health unit in Omagh now appear to be in serious doubt after a decision by the Health Minister to prioritise two other schemes east of the Bann.

The move by Robin Swann is being slammed as a “slap in the face” for west Tyrone and could mean that it will be at least a decade before funding for the unit now becomes available.

A business case for the proposed £36m facility – as part of phase two of the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex – has been submitted by the Western Health Trust.

Advertisement

But now Health Minister, Robin Swann, has decided that acute mental health schemes east of the Bann are to be considered as higher priorities instead.

The move has been heavily criticised locally after it emerged at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. Concerned councillors are now seeking an urgent meeting with Mr Swann.

Omagh Town councillor, Anne Marie Fitzgerald, described the news as a “huge blow”.

“This is a huge slap in the face for the people of this area.

“We have been expecting a whole lot more and have been dealing with a mental health crisis,” Cllr Fitzgerald explained.

“The new unit is vital for mental health services locally because the unit that is currently there in Omagh is not fit-for-purpose.”

Independent councillor, Emmett McAleer, said the decision by the Health Minister was also a failure to ‘protect the most vulnerable’ in society.

Advertisement

“Once again, we, the people of Tyrone and Fermanagh, are second and third-class citizens. That is stated in black-and-white in this letter from the Minister and we are constantly having to fight an uphill battle which is depressing but one that we have to continue,” he added.

Council chairman, Barry McElduff, said that there was a “fundamental expectation and demand” locally for the new unit.

He said, “It is up to the Department for Health to deliver on this and their correspondence that higher priority is being given to other areas is very, very concerning. It is outrageous and we will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Minister.”

Chief executive, Alison McCullagh, told councillors that there appeared to be now ‘no formal financial support’ for the new unit.

In the letter, Mr Swann, said £206m represented an existing commitment to build three new mental health facilities, one of which will be in Omagh.

But he then warned that confirmation of funding and timescales was dependent on business case approval and allocation of capital funding by the Department for Health.

“My department continues to work with the (Western) Trust to ensure that this scheme will be delivered when funding is available,” he said.

“However, at present the acute mental health schemes in the Northern and South Eastern Trusts are considered higher priorities.”