‘No simple answer’ as need for temporary housing increases

AS the economic situation in Northern Ireland continues to get worse, with it comes an ever-increasing need for temporary housing across the region – and Tyrone is no exception.

To gain insight into the situation people are facing locally, the TyroneHerald spoke with Dr Jason Whatley who has spent 16 years working as a project manager with the MUST Hostel in Cookstown.

The 20-bed hostel offers accommodation, support and help, tailored to the specific needs of single people who are homeless and aged 18 to 65.

It accepts both males and females and can house people for up to two years.

“We are always at full capacity here at MUST Hostel and there is always going to be a need for homeless hostels,” said Jason.

“I would call the increasing demands for temporary housing more of a trend than a spike as the numbers are constantly rising.

“There are more homeless people than ever and the issue is only becoming more complex with time.”

Providing a glimpse into why some people find themselves seeking temporary accommodation, Jason outlined some key issues– asserting however that everyone’s situation is highly unique.

“There are many reasons why locals may avail of our services such as mental health, drugs, alcohol, trauma; we deal with everything across the board and no two cases are the same.

“There is also very little social housing out there for single people at the moment and that means that people are left to the private rental market,” he continued.

Jason indicated how you would need £1,000 of savings just to get on the radar of someone renting out a property. And those who are receiving benefits or are unemployed are most often not even entertained.

“It’s a multidimensional problem and there is no simple answer, especially when the severity of the issue continues to spiral.”

MUST Hostel in Cookstown offers many beneficial services to locals who are finding themselves needing a place to stay and a helping hand.

“Aside from a place to stay, we provide a personally tailored support package with sign posting to services that the individual might benefit from. We provide help finding regular work, one-to-one sessions and housing advice.”

Jason concluded by putting into perspective the reality of the situation facing homeless people in Tyrone.

“It would be wrong to present a simplified picture of the situation,” he said, “the issue won’t go away, will continue to be ongoing and it is constantly putting more and more people to the wall.”