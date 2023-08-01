Noah investigation reaches £150k crowdfunding target

AN independent investigation and documentary which will seek to shed some light on the death of teenager, Noah Donahoe has surpassed its £150k crowdfunding target.

Headed up by investigative journalist, Donal McIntyre, who has put together a team of experts including a former police officer who solved the Stephen Lawrence murder, the analysis will see the team re-examining evidence and carrying out new forensic tests on sights related to Noah’s death.

Noah (14), whose mother and family are originally from Lisnafin, went missing three years ago. He disappeared on June 21 2020 and after six days of searching his naked body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast.

Advertisement

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of drowning. However the family have since mounted a campaign calling for more clarity around the investigation as they believe many questions remain unanswered.

This week, Noah’s mum Fiona praised Donal McIntyre and his team.

She said, “We are beyond grateful for the contributions to Donal McIntyre’s investigation.

“This investigation’s intent is to ask pertinent questions into what happened beautiful Noah and also to call into question the investigative downfalls of the public service, PSNI.”

Strabane councilor Raymond Barr, who has been a staunch supporter of the Justice for Noah Campaign added, “Everyone involved in the campaign is delighted that the money was raised so quickly. It sends a strong message to the Coroner, PSNI and sections of the media about the desire people have to see justice for Noah.

“Although the goal has been reached we are still raising even more funds so that Donal McIntyre’s team have has many resources as possible to do a full and proper investigation.”

Next Saturday Strabane Athletic will play Belfast Celtic in a match to raise yet more funds for the crowdfunding campaign.

Advertisement

In a recent video Donal McIntyre praised everyone who made a donation to the campaign.

He said, “This is simply incredible, a record-breaking figure of over £150,000. A crowdfunding platform has never had such a success for a documentary of this type and it’s all down to the people who donated…

“This campaign is fuelled and encouraged by the family after we were working two and half years on the case.

“These funds will enable us to complete our investigation with our team of investigators.”