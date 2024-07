THE North West Migrants Forum’s Advancing Race Equality Awards 2024 are open for nominations.

Now in their fourth year, the awards recognise the outstanding work being done within communities to tackle racial discrimination, promote racial equality and foster positive relationships between diverse groups of people.

The Advancing Race Equality Awards have become a highlight of the diversity calendar as they celebrate the efforts and achievements of individuals, volunteers, schools, colleges and universities and those working in the public and private sectors.

Among the winners at the 2023 awards was Strabane Academy. Students there picked up the Schools Anti-Racism Ambassador trophy for their unwavering commitment, initiatives and positive impact on fostering a culture of inclusivity within their learning community.

“Ulster University was incredibly proud to be a sponsor of the 2023 Advancing Race Equality Awards,” said Ulster University’s Chief People Officer Damian McAlister.

“We look forward to linking up with the North West Migrants Forum once again as a sponsor for the 2024 Awards and we would encourage as many people as possible to nominate those proactively demonstrating a positive commitment to tackling racism by challenging racist behaviours and attitudes.”

In March of this year almost 300 people gathered in The Everglades Hotel to see ten awards handed out.

The next Advancing Race Equality Awards ceremony will take place on March 6 with nominations being accepted across the following categories: Anti-Racism School of the Year, Anti-Racism Teacher of the Year, Anti-Racism Art Ambassador of the Year (Primary School), Anti-Racism Art Ambassador of the Year (Secondary School), Young Leader, Community Champion of the Year, Advancing Racial Justice and Fairness, Anti-Racism Media Award, Anti-Racism Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

l To nominate someone, go to https://nwmf.org.uk/awards/ or email your entry to areawards@nwmf.org.uk.