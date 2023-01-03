Nothing stolen during break-in at Dungannon church

Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary of a church on Circular Road on Friday, December 30.

The break-in happened at 2.30pm when a man and a woman forced their way into the sacristy at St Patrick’s Church causing damage to the door.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen, at this time.

Sergeant Pollock said, “It was reported that around 2.30pm a man and woman entered the church. They appeared to sit as though in prayer for around fifteen minutes before the man forced entry to the sacristy, causing damage to the door.

“Thankfully, at this stage, it appears that the man left empty-handed.

“He is described as wearing a red jacket, dark trousers with black gloves, a hat and face mask. The woman accompanying him was wearing a light-coloured jacket with a hat and face mask.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the church to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1691 of 30/12/22.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.