O’Dowd announces A5 construction to begin

THE Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced his intention to proceed with construction of the first stretch of the A5 in early 2025.

This will see the first 55kms/34 miles of the project proceed from the proposed Junction 8 (south of Strabane) to the proposed Junction 15 near Ballygawley including the westward extension of the existing A4 Dual Carriageway.

Speaking after receiving Executive approval for the project to proceed, Minister O’Dowd said, “I am pleased today to be able to outline the next steps for this crucial project.

“I can confirm that, following careful consideration of Planning Appeals Commission reports and the environmental impacts of the scheme, I have decided to start work with the first phase of the scheme, which will be between Strabane and Ballygawley.

“This is in line with the PAC recommendation that this section should proceed in the wider public interest. This would be the first phase of construction work, covering over half of the total project, 55km or 34 miles out of 85km or 53 miles, with my intention to make a formal decision on the remaining sections at the earliest opportunity.”

Continuing, the Minister said, “Too many lives have been cut short or forever changed by serious injury as a result of road traffic collisions on the A5. I have met with grieving families, and recently pupils from St Ciaran’s College, and I witnessed their heartache at first hand.

“My reason for starting with the Strabane to Ballygawley section is to ensure that this key element of the project is not delayed, particularly because this section has also had the most fatalities. Meanwhile further work will continue to consider and address the PAC recommendations in relation to the other two sections. I want to reassure everyone that I remain fully committed to delivering the entire project.

“As well as improving road safety, this Executive flagship project will provide for critically important infrastructure improvements. It will address regional imbalance, create jobs, benefit the economy and improve journey times for the thousands of daily users of this route.

“Today is in honour of all those who have lost their lives or who have been seriously injured on this road. We pay tribute to them and to those who campaigned so tirelessly in their memory for this upgrade to proceed.”

Having regard to the Environmental Statements and addenda, all other advice and environmental information and having regard also to the updated August 2024 Reports to Inform an Appropriate Assessment and the consultation responses to these assessments, together with the advice and recommendations from the public inquiries, the likely significant environmental effects of the Proposed Scheme have been assessed and the information presented is sufficient to inform judgements reached with regard to the decision to proceed with this part of the scheme.

The Appropriate Assessment which has been undertaken is reflected in the reports which will be published in the public notice. In light of the content of the reports, it is considered that the construction and operation of this part of the scheme would not by itself, or in combination with other known plans or projects, adversely affect the integrity of SACs, SPAs and Ramsar sites in view of their conservation objectives.

In proceeding with the scheme, the Department commits to conducting the necessary actions to implement the PAC recommendations and mitigation measures as described in the Department’s Statement and the Environmental Statement and addenda.