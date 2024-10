THE Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced a signalised PUFFIN crossing on the A5 Omagh Road at the Ballygawley Roundabout that will become operational on November, 4.

The scheme also includes 430 metres of footway widening funded under Active Travel nearby to St Ciaran’s High School and the Translink Park and Ride site.

Minister O’Dowd said, “I am committed to ensuring our infrastructure is inclusive for all our citizens and I am pleased to announce the opening of a new signalised PUFFIN crossing on the A5 Omagh Road at Ballygawley Roundabout. This crossing will improve active travel and road safety for pedestrians, and in particular vulnerable road users such as, children, the elderly and those with a disability.

Advertisement

“The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our rural road and active travel network.The location is a popular crossing point on this busy road, and the introduction of a PUFFIN crossing will help everyone to access their homes, schools, local shops and services safely.”

Minister O’Dowd added, “As part of a package of road safety measures, introduced with the new crossing, the speed limits on the approach roads have been reduced to 50mph.”

“I am confident that the new crossing will be welcome news for pupils who walk to St Ciaran’s High School and cross this busy section of the A5 and also for those who access the Translink Park and Ride site.”

In support of enabling integrated end-to-end sustainable journeys, Translink has also installed a real time passenger display at the Park and Ride site.

The decision to provide PUFFIN Crossings is based upon criteria relating to the number of pedestrians crossing the road and the volume of vehicles using it.

DFI said this is to ensure that crossings are located where there is the greatest demand.