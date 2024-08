A MEMORIAL event marking the 26th anniversary of the Omagh bombing was held on Sunday, described as “particularly difficult” by survivors and families as the commencement of a public inquiry looms.

The quiet remembrance took place at the memorial gardens, where a small group gathered to honour the 31 lives, including unborn twins, lost in the 1998 atrocity.

Among those in attendance was Supt James Baxter, who masterminded the police response on the day of the attack.

Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aiden was among the victims, expressed the emotional toll this year’s anniversary has taken, especially with the inquiry on the horizon. “This is a particularly difficult year because it’s the beginning of the bomb inquiry, and I think the families have been under a considerable amount of pressure leading up to it,” he said.

Mr Gallagher also highlighted the significance of the memorial in Omagh, saying it offers a rare chance to connect with others affected by the tragedy. “It is hugely important that those of us who can, come and stand for a few minutes at the memorial. We are lucky to have a memorial, and it’s an opportunity to meet people you don’t see for the rest of the year,” he added.

Looking ahead to January next year, when the inquiry will bring the painful memories to the forefront, Mr Gallagher acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead. He also made an appeal for anyone with information that could aid the inquiry to come forward. “I’ve worked over 25 years for this inquiry and I fully support it. I would encourage anyone that may have information or material to assist the inquiry in any way they can.”

Mr Gallagher concluded, “It definitely gets harder as time goes on. When you get older you have less to do and you have more time to think, and that makes it very difficult too.”