OMAGH Chamber of Commerce is one of 23 groups across the North to collectively call for rates relief to be offered to High Street businesses.

The local chamber has signed a letter which has been distributed by Retail NI to every MLA and MP, calling for parity with other parts of the

UK.

The combined effort comes after the recent Budget hiked Employers National Insurance and Living Wage but provided 40 per-cent rates relief for independent retail, hospitality and leisure businesses to offset the increases in England.

Urgent requests to meet the First and deputy First Minister, Finance, and Economy Ministers and NI Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, have been made.

Omagh Chamber of Commerce chair, John Edgar said, “As our local Chamber of Commerce is representing the best interests of business in our town, we were delighted to align with Retail NI’s initiative to ensure the same rates relief afforded mainland GB is afforded our local High Streets as well.

“With the announcement of the latest UK Government Budget and the rising costs for

businesses as a result of this, it is extremely pertinent that we avail of every opportunity to secure some form of relief or assistance for our High Street.”