A SPECTACULAR night of boxing in Omagh at the weekend has raised almost £70,000 for two local charities.

‘Fight for Life’ was the talk of the town on Saturday, when the car park at the Coach Inn on Dromore Road became the venue for an unforgettable evening of charity boxing action.

For one night only, the pub car park was transformed into an outdoor arena with screens, an entrance ramp and, of course, a ring in the centre.

Over 50 local fighters from two local gyms, Reps and Elite Performance, took to the ring to raise the vital funds for Zest Mental Health and Arvalee School.

So far, the event has raised an astonishing £68,700 that will be shared equally between the worthy causes.

The event was organised by Justin McGinn (Reps Gym), Tiny Donnelly (Elite Performance) and Cathal Owens.

Speaking to WeAreTyrone, Mr McGinn said he would like to thank everyone who had donated so far.

He said, “It was a great night’s entertainment, and it went exactly as we wanted.

“We had nearly 2,000 people watching the event, and it went very smoothly.”

Mr McGinn added, “I would like to thank all our sponsors and everyone who made the event possible, including our hosts at the Coach Inn, and compere Eddie Duffy.

“A very special thanks to all the fighters who all put on great performances.”

You can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/FightForLife2024.

More coverage will be available in Thursday’s Ulster Herald.