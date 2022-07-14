This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘Inspirational’ Omagh dog reaches semi-finals of competition

  • 14 July 2022
‘Inspirational’ Omagh dog reaches semi-finals of competition
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 14 July 2022
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Latest Headlines

Positive attitude helps Killyclogher man reach 103

  • 14 July 2022
Entertainment

On the stage with… Jaime McGlinn

  • 14 July 2022
Latest Headlines

Politics, piety… and burgers at Omagh Twelfth

  • 14 July 2022
Latest Headlines

Youngest victim of the Troubles to be remembered…

  • 14 July 2022
Advertisement

POWERED BY