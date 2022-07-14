‘Inspirational’ Omagh dog reaches semi-finals of competition

AN inspirational three-legged dog, who once wandered the streets of Serbia homeless and extremely injured, before finding respite, care and smiles in the arms of her loving Omagh owner, is now in the semi-finals of a ‘pawsome’ competition.

‘Sadie’, the gorgeous golden labrador is ‘having a ball’ knowing she is just one of three pets from Tyrone in the running to win the coveted Pet Sitters Ireland ‘Nose of Tralee 2022’.

Next week, the judges will will down the entrants to one pet per county, and then, the overall title of ‘Nose of Tralee’ will be selected among the 32 finalists.

Advertisement

The winning animal will be the pet which scored the highest number of points among three different categories – the number of public votes; the quality, cuteness and uniqueness of their photo; and its written entry.

Super Sadie, who was rescued by animal lover, Lynda Hill of Omagh, has had quite the lifetime of adventure, filled with highs and lows, trials and tribulations, strength, heartbreak, and hope.

Sadie was found roaming the streets of Serbia in early 2017, with multiple broken bones, including a broken hip and elbow.

‘Never give up’

She was subsequently taken to ‘Ub Dog Pound’, Serbia, where she spent the next two-and-a-half years, alongside 180 other dogs, with little to no treatment.

In August 2019, Sadie bravely travelled across eight different counties, before, finally and mercifully, finding her furever home in Tyrone.

“Sadie has had so much against her, but yet, she has never given up on herself,” Lynda, said. “She just keeps on smiling, and makes the world smile with her.

Advertisement

“She’s a real inspiration.”

SURGERIES

After three major, and complicated, surgeries on three of her legs – including the amputation of her front leg – and with only one good leg to stand on, Sadie is still determined to make the most of every moment.

“She really loves meeting new people, and she’s more than happy to show anyone that it’s not about what you can’t do in life – it’s about making the very best of what you can,” Lynda added.

“It’s no surprise that Sadie’s stamina, determination and jolly smile is admired by many.”

As if that isn’t enough to make her a winner, Sadie, and her best friend, Dougal, a little disabled terrier, continue to do all they can to raise funds and awareness for homeless animals who find themselves suffering.”

Watch this space to find out if the good Tyrone dog reaches the competition final, folks. We’re rooting for you, Sadie!