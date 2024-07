BEREAVED families of 14 of the victims killed by the Omagh bomb nearly 26 years ago have called for the Irish Government to grant their request for a meeting.

A Public Inquiry into the atrocity – which claimed the lives of 31 people, including two unborn twins – is set to begin this summer.

But local solicitor, John Fox, of Fox Law in Omagh, who represents some of the bereaved families and ten survivors, has said the Irish Government has ‘remained silent’ since the publication of the terms of reference for the inquiry.

Advertisement

He has urged the Irish Government to ‘fully co-operate’ with the inquiry.

Mr Fox said, “The level of co-operation must provide the UK Inquiry with full access to all materials held in the Irish State, but also the ability to compel witnesses within the Irish state to give evidence.

“Former Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, had vowed his commitment to pass whatever legislation is required in the Dail. The bereaved families and survivors urge the current Taoiseach, Simon Harris, to honour this pledge.

“As we approach the first public hearing of the Inquiry, to take place just before the 26th anniversary, the Irish Government is urged to fully commit to ensuring that their cooperation will enable the truth to be established.”

Mr Fox said a full response with the Irish Government had been requested several months ago but, to date, no response had been forthcoming.

He stated that both the bereaved families and survivors are pleased with the progress made, and the commitment given by the chair, Lord Turnbull, to put the victims and survivors at the forefront of the inquiry.