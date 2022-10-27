Omagh fireworks event cancelled at short notice

THE Halloween hopes of many local young people have been extinguished by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s decision to cancel next week’s fireworks display.

The council cited financial reasons and the current cost of living crisis for its announcement that events scheduled for Omagh and Enniskillen on Monday will not take place.

A council spokesperson stated, “Given the scale of the immediate financial pressures on the council, together with the wider cost of living crisis, the council has been required to re-prioritise its budgets to ensure that it can meet its core financial obligations.

“The council is aware of the challenges households face in the coming months and is ​undertaking a wider review of budgets and is working with its statutory partners, local support organisations, and charities to develop schemes to support ​residents in our district through the cost of living crisis.

“The council recognises that the decision to cancel the Halloween fieworks events is disappointing, but it is reflective of the very challenging financial environment in which we are operating.”

Barry McElduff, council chair, told the UH that he believed a fireworks display this year “would not give the impression that people’s financial hardships were being taken seriously”.

Cllr McElduff said, “I acknowledge, as chair of the council, that this will be disappointing for many.

“But there has been a strong argument made that in the current climate that to spend £40,000 on fireworks only to see that money literally going up in smoke is not the best use of public resources.

“Personally speaking, I think this demonstrates that the council is taking the cost of living crisis very seriously.

“I think we’re facing an unprecedented time in financial challenges both in people’s households with energy bills and in terms of the council as well.”

The last time a fireworks event was held in Omagh was back in 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

The council has been criticised for making the announcement so close to Halloween.

Retired council employee and local community worker, Mickey Kelly, said families would be ‘devastated’ by the news.

“I know how important Omagh’s firework display is for the local community,” he stated.

“I worked in the council for over 30 years and people always commented about how the event brought families together.

“Having spoken to a number of key figures in the council, I know funding is a real issue this year but I woulld like to know how other areas can afford their displays but Enniskillen and Omagh cannot. It is a bad reflection on the council.”

A number of people on the WeAreTyrone social media page also voiced their annoyance at the cancellantion of the display.

Christina McCusker Mulachy echoed many of sentiments exprtessed when she said, “I am disappointed for the kids. I know mine were so looking forward to it. The cost of living crisis has been here for a while so it never should d have been advertised in the first place!”