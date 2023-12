AN Omagh-based church and foodbank is expecting to feed almost 600 people in the town over the festive season.

The Life Triumphant Church, which operates the REACH Foodbank, is spreading Christmas cheer by delivering 183 food parcels to nearly 600 individuals in the community.

Pastor Graham McElhinney, who leads the church, said, “We have been doing these food parcels for a few years now, and this is certainly the most we have done so far. We work with a number of different charities and churches locally, and get a list of names together of families and single people in need.”

The comprehensive food parcels, valued at £45 each, contain essential items for a Christmas dinner, excluding the turkey.

Vegetables, gravy mix, stuffing, potatoes, Shloer, chocolates, and a box of crisps are carefully packed into these hampers.

The significant increase from last year’s 90 food parcels highlights the rising demand for support in the community.

“This year, we have more than 180 parcels being made up, which is double the number from last year,” said Pastor McElhinney.

“I am always amazed at the generosity of people in Omagh and the local areas. And I would ask for them to keep supporting us, because even when Christmas is over, people are still in great need due to the cost of living crisis.”

The pastor also acknowledged the collaborative effort with local charities and churches, including First Housing, Arvalee School, Women’s Aid, First Omagh Presbyterian Church, Omagh Methodist Church, Mountjoy Presbyterian Church, and Action For Children.

These organisations contribute by donating food, offering their time, and providing a list of families and individuals in need.

Volunteers from various community groups, businesses, and Arvalee School this week joined hands to pack the parcels, ensuring they are ready for distribution.

Asda also organised three separate food drives, where trolleys were placed at checkouts for shoppers to donate food.

The response from the community was overwhelming, contributing significantly to the success of the initiative.

Carley McMahon, the Asda Omagh community champion, said, “People in Omagh are always very generous, and contribute massively during food drives.”