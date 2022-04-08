Running couple raise thousands in memory of beloved Jacqui

AN energetic Omagh couple have raised more than £4,000 for the local branch of Women’s Aid in memory of a beloved family member.

Both Lorraine and Damian Quinn ran and completed the Belfast 10k on St Patrick’s Day. Then, on Sunday, Damian was among the thousands of runners who took part in the Omagh Half Marathon, while Lorraine finished the 5k.

They did all this in memory of Lorraine’s sister Jacqui, who passed away five years ago. Lorraine said Omagh Women’s Aid, was the chosen charity because they ‘offer crucial support to women and children in some of their most terrible times in their lives’.

Mrs Quinn also said that the Omagh branch of Woman’s Aid had given support to Jacqui when she was at her most ‘vulnerable’.

She added, “Women’s Aid is a charity which is close to all of my family’s (McMahons) hearts, and one we will always support as they were there for our sister when she was at her most vulnerable.

“Myself and my husband Damian decided to take on a few runs. I did the Belfast 10k on March 17, Damian did Omagh Half Marathon, and I did the 5k in Omagh on April 3. This was in the hopes of raising of some money for them. We never expected to raise so much.

“The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and, to date, we have raised £4,300.

“Jacqui would have had the biggest smile today knowing what we have done in her memory. This money will help so many women and children facing difficult times.”

Damian and Lorraine would like to thank everyone who has donated.

The couple added, “The donations have been very much appreciated and we will be forever grateful.”

l You can still donate on their ‘Just Giving’ page, set up by Lorraine at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RunforOWA.