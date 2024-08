Omagh’s Irish National Foresters are hosting the 99th All-Ireland Convention tomorrow Saturday.

The Irish National Foresters’ are an Irish friendly society, and this Saturday will be hosting the ‘All-Ireland Convention’.

The convention is a chance for all the branches in Ireland to be able to connect again and will be hosted by Omagh.

This will also mark the 135th year of the Irish National Forresters having a branch in Omagh.

The day of festivities will kick off just after 11:00am with parade starting at the back of the club rooms before turning onto Castle Street. The celebration will be carried on with a day of music and fun ay the INF clubrooms on George’s Street.

The weekend will then be completed with a members night on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the club said that the day would be ‘packed full of fun for the whole family’.