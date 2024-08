A LEADING alcohol and drug charity has announced a new partnership with SMART Recovery to offer free weekly support meetings in Omagh for adults struggling with addictive behaviours.

Starting next week, these sessions will be held every Wednesday morning from 11.30am-12.30pm at Omagh Library.

They do not require advanced booking and are free to anyone aged 18 and over.

Advertisement

This initiative has been launched by by ASCERT who are working with The SMART (Self Management and Recovery Training) programme, which is designed to help individuals develop skills to change problematic habits and improve overall health and wellbeing.

ASCERT successfully launched a SMART Recovery Group in Lisburn in July 2023 in response to need within the local area as the charity found it challenging that interventions are time limited and some people find it difficult to maintain progress and stability once their support ends, often resulting in relapse into problematic behaviours and consequently re-referrals to services.

ASCERT Chief Executive Gary McMichael said, “We decided to launch our second SMART Recovery Group in Omagh as we have established services in the area where people can avail of recovery support.

“Omagh has the second highest number of people accessing addiction services in the Western Trust next to Derry but has less supports available than other parts of the Trust area.

“These weekly meetings are free to attend and open to all adults who would like support managing their addictive behaviour. No advance booking is required – just turn up for an 11.30am start at Omagh library each Wednesday where you will receive a warm, supportive and non-judgemental welcome.

“We understand what you are going through and at these meeting we focus on the addictive behaviour rather than the substance itself. We will equip you with the skills and techniques to help you improve your health and wellbeing and would urge anyone who feels this programme could help them to please come along next Wednesday morning.”