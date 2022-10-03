Omagh man appeals for ‘railway families’ to come forward

TONY McGartland has spent more time than just about anyone thinking about, studying and researching the history of the Omagh railway, and, now, after years of obsession and fascination, he is nearly ready to publish a book on this once vital artery of the west.

But Tony, an Omagh native, reckons that his book is not yet complete. He believes small gaps still persist within the great railway tale.

So, with this in mind, he is appealing for people with pictures, stories and details about the railway to reach out to him so that, with the help of the public, he is able to paint the fullest picture of this pivotal part of Omagh’s history.

“I have been writing a book on the history of Omagh’s railway for a while now and I’m nearing the end of the tracks,” began Tony.

“For over 30 years,” said Tony, “l have been interested in Irish railways and, in particular, Omagh because my grandfather spent 43 years working on it.”

The book is called ‘Omagh Railway Station – A Journey through Time’.

“It is about the history of the railway in the town, and how it how it developed to become one of the most important junctions in the west, until Stormont’s highly controversial decision to close it,” said Tony.

“The railway had provided employment for many Omagh families over the years, and the town was dealt a very cruel blow when it was closed.”

To ensure that the book is as forensically accurate as possible, Tony has sought expert guidance from a railway historian from Dublin, Jonathan Beaumont.

“Jonathan’s father, Henry, was chief engineer in the North West for the Great Northern Railway,” explained Tony.

As well as an historical account and personal stories of the railway, the book will also contain detailed diagrams of the station layout, original locomotive, carriage and wagon drawings, and a wealth of previously unseen photographs, shedding new light upon Omagh’s rich railway history.

“I want to acknowledge our past and the ‘big railway families’ of the town,” said Tony. “This book – which is the first book about Omagh’s railway history – will provide future generations with an account of how the railway served the town.”

So, in a last minute appeal, Tony is asking local people who had family involved in Omagh Station to come forward, especially if they have any staff photographs taken at the station.

“l have recorded the names of Omagh’s railway staff for a long time and I don’t want to miss anyone out,” said Tony.

So if you have a family member who worked there as a ‘boy porter’, a ‘shunter’, a ‘signal man’, or in any other capacity, Tony wants to hear from you.

His email adress is ‘tmcgartland@gmail.com’.