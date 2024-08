AN Omagh man who fractured a police officer’s cheekbone during an assault has been spared a jail term.

Fabian McNamee, aged 46, of Brook Valley, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

On April 8, 2023, police were called to a property after reports of a window being smashed. The victim found shattered glass outside their home and opened the door to find McNamee nearby. Police later located McNamee on Brookmount Road, where he was covered in blood and became hostile towards the officers, shouting “F*** RUC”.

McNamee then punched one officer in the face, fracturing their cheekbone.

At interview, McNamee admitted to breaking the glass, but denied obstructing or assaulting the police. He later pleaded guilty to all charges.

McNamee’s defence counsel said that the defendant was ‘extremely apologetic’, and has expressed his apologies to the officers.

The barrister also stated that McNamee had made positive changes in his behaviour since the incident and made efforts to compensate for the damage caused.

McNamee was sentenced to a total of eight months imprisonment, but it was suspended for 18 months, with a compensation order made to the injured officer of £300.