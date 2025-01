AN Omagh man with over 400 convictions has been refused bail after allegedly striking a woman in the face three times with a poker.

Appearing before Enniskillen Magistrates Court was 56-year-old Malvern Dobbins of Golan Villas.

The alleged incident took place on December 21 when the complainant reported to police that she had been assaulted.

The woman, who is the ex-partner of the accused, alleged that he entered her home uninvited and after a verbal argument, he struck her in the face three times with a poker.

When police arrived, they observed her left eye socket to be darkened and swelling.

Dobbins was later located and interviewed, where he provided a pre-written statement.

The 56-year-old claimed that the complainant had rung him five or six times that day and invited him to her house during a 30-minute phone call.

Dobbins further claimed that when he arrived another man was in the house and the alleged victim was heavily intoxicated and appeared ‘dishevelled’.

The defendant said he cleaned all of the empty bottles from the house, but when he returned she began shouting and screaming, prompting him to leave.

Dobbins said she had no injuries when he left and denied assaulting the woman.

A police detective told the court that the complainant refused to give a statement, stating she said, “It’d be better for everyone if I didn’t.”

However, a statement was made by the male witness, who corroborated the timeline of the woman and said that Dobbins was ‘all out of sorts and intoxicated’.

Police opposed bail due to the risk of reoffending in light of Dobbins ‘prolific’ record which includes over 400 convictions.

Police also feared the risk of intimidation of witnesses, which Dobbin has two prior convictions of and fear of further offences.

A defence solicitor highlighted to the court the issues with the prosecution case, including the lack of statement made by the alleged victim.

They added that whilst there was ‘no shying away’ from Dobbin’s lengthy record, 300 of the convictions were for driving offences.

An address was put forward to the court that would be suitable for Dobbins which was a ‘45 minute walk’ from the complainant.

However district judge Natasha Fitzsimons refused bail due to Dobbin’s ‘significant record’ and fear of interfering with witnesses.

Dobbins will return to Omagh Magistrates Court on January 21.