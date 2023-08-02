Omagh man fined over £1,000 for driving offences

Fines totalling £1,025 have been imposed on an Omagh man for driving offences.

Ben William Kelly (20), of Gortin Road, was also banned from driving for six months when his case was heard at Omagh Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor told the court that, on April 30 last, police observed a vehicle leaving the forecourt of the Centra store on the Gortin Road, and driving to Gortview Close.

When spoken to by officers, the defendant admitted failing to display ‘L’ plates, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving while unsupervised, having no vehicle test certificate and no insurance, and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Kelly was fined £100 for failing to display L-plates, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while unsupervised, £150 for keeping a vehicle in a dangerous condition and having no VTC and £500 with six penalty points for having no insurance.

The six points meant he reached the 12-point threshold and was banned for a year.

However, defence solicitor, John McCaffrey, said that there had no issues with his client’s driving.

Mr McCaffrey added that the defendant had purchased the vehicle with the intention of fixing it, but that this wasn’t really possible as it was already 25-years-old.

The solicitor said that he hoped Kelly had learned a lesson from the experience.