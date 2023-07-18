Omagh man helping NI team at Homeless World Cup event

A YOUNG Omagh man, who has spent the last year helping some of Belfast’s most vulnerable and marginalised people, is currently in California at the Homeless World Cup.

Jack Hall, a 24-year-old former Omagh High School pupil, is part of the background team that has helped get Northern Ireland off to a flying start in Sacramento this week.

The Green and White Army won three of their first four games, with victories over Switzerland, Greece and Costa Rica, coming up short only to a strong Portuguese side.

Advertisement

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, Jack told us how he ended up as part of the coaching team, and gave us the view from the Golden State.

“I started working with Street Soccer NI after applying through a job search scheme. They were looking someone under 25 to take on a nine-month contract, and I fitted the bill,” said Jack.

Street Soccer NI is a social enterprise that helps tackle homelessness through football. However, they also work with other vulnerable groups, including refugees, people with addiction issues, and those with learning disabilities.

“I started out as a coordinator with Street Soccer, helping organise weekly sessions across the city, but now I am actually with Street Move – we are a wing of Street Soccer NI that basically provide a ‘man with a van service’ for those who need it, doing dump runs, home removals, or whatever people need a hand with,” explained Jack.

Street Soccer – and Street Move – seek to engage with people living in challenging circumstances, and to help build their confidence, foster resilience, nurture motivation, and enable them with useful and valuable life and employment skills.

“For example,” said Jack, “with Street Move, if somebody living in temporary accommodation needs a hand moving something, we will do that for free. But we will also try to get them to come out and volunteer with us if we can.

“It is all about getting them out of the hostel or hotel and helping building their confidence.”

Advertisement

Street Soccer have been bringing a Northern Ireland team to the Homeless World Cup since 2013. Ordinarily, they bring both a men’s and women’s team.

This year, however, not enough women signed up.

“We have eight men out with us this year, the games are four-a-side, and we are playing in a 50,000 seater stadium at California State University, Sacramento.

“It has been great so far,” said Jack.

“The guys have been playing in front of decent crowds, and you can see the lift in their mood and their confidence. It is fantastic for their mental health.”

But this is more than just a trip predicated on the personal development of the players. The Northern Ireland team are there to compete, too.

“There is no doubt that a trip like this has benefits for the players that go far beyond the pitch. However, we a really strong team this year, and we want to do well,” said the Omagh man. “The best we have ever finished before is 14th, so we want to beat that this year, and I think we are more than capable of doing it.

“I am so glad to have been given the opportunity to come and help out,” he concluded.