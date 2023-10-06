Omagh man jailed for six years

AN Omagh man who admitted charges connected to a car bomb attack on a serving PSNI officer in Castlederg over 15 years ago has been handed a six-year prison sentence.

Belfast Crown Court heard today (Friday) that 46-year-old Gavin Coyle had previously been asking questions about the officer, who was severely injured in the May 2008 attempted murder bid.

At an earlier appearance before the court, Coyle, of Mullaghmore Drive, had pleaded guilty to belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the Irish Republican Army, on a date unknown between May 1, 2007 and May 13, 2008, and a further charge of providing his car, an Audi A4, knowing it would be used for the purposes of terrorism between May 10 and 13, 2008.

This afternoon, the court heard that on the evening of Monday, May 12, 2008, the victim left his house in the Castlederg area and began to drive to Enniskillen for night shift duty.

But, shortly after turning on to the Drumnabey Road, a car bomb that had been placed under the driver’s seat of his vehicle exploded.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, the constable was able to unbuckle his seat belt and drag himself out of the car before it went on fire. He later collapsed after calling out for help.

Other road users stopped to help the stricken officer, who was clearly in a lot of pain.

Having sustained puncture wounds and lacerations, the constable was initially taken to Altnagelvin Hospital before being transferred to the Ulster Hospital for further surgery.

The Tyrone Brigade of the Real IRA subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack, the court heard.

It was estimate that a half a kilo of explosives was used in the bomb.

Outlining her judgement, Her Honour Judge Patricia Smyth took into account Coyle’s guilty plea for providing his car to be used for the purposes of terrorism. However, she said that a “severe deterrent” sentence was required in this case.

She then handed Coyle a sentence of six years in prison, two-thirds of which she said, would be served in custody, prior to a parole hearing regarding licence.