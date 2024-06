AN Omagh man who has cemented a career in the creative media industry has spoken of his journey ahead of the launch of a new podcast that will focus on the personal experiences of people living with a disability.

Adam O’Connor (21), a past pupil of Drumragh Integrated College, lives with two major disabilities.

“I have Hemiplegia which essentially causes paralysis in my right arm,” he explained.

Advertisement

“I also have Hamianopia which affects my eyes, meaning I can’t see through the right side of my eyes.”

Born in Derry, Adam and his family moved to Omagh when he was young for the convenience of attending appointments relating to his disabilities.

A self-proclaimed film enthusiast, Adam said that he had always aspired to work in the industry from a young age.

“Ever since I can remember, I loved watching movies,” he explained.

“More so, I always enjoyed the ‘behind the scenes’ bonus features on DVDs, and that’s what truly inspired me to get into the industry.”

After leaving school, Adam went onto study a two-year foundation degree in Visual Media Arts through the Open University at South West College.

Following this, and through the help of The Creative Industries New Entrants programme (CINE), he started working for Triplevision Productions – an ambitious, disabled-led production company based in Belfast.

Advertisement

Triplevision Productions have been described as ‘creative storytellers’ who aim to produce compelling documentary content for UK and international markets.

Respected

They make authentic, powerful, though-provoking films with the ambition of connecting with audiences in an emotional way and on a global level, and also specialise in gaining unique access to challenging stories in distinct territories, and are widely respected for building trust with their contributors through a down-to-earth, warm and sensitive approach.

Adam said, “Triplevision were able to source a piece of kit to allow me to film, accommodating my physical disability.

“The experience has been incredible.”

Explaining how the specialist kit works for him, Adam said, “Since I can only use one arm, a tripod wasn’t very much use to me.

“So the guys from Triplevision were able to get me what is known as a ‘Sakk’.

“It’s a simple piece of kit that straps around my neck, allowing to to hold it firmly in place and capture stable footage.”

Support

Triplevision Productions have also supported Adam in hosting a podcast alongside his friend Rían in which they share tips and information on how to get into the industry, as well as interviewing others with disabilities throughout the industry.

“We are currently getting the podcast up and running,” he explained.

“We’re currently editing the first four episodes which will be released in the near future.”

The podcast will be titled ‘The One Arm, No Legs Podcast’.

Adam explained, “Since Rían has no legs and I only have use of one of my arms, we thought we would take a bit of a light-hearted, somewhat comical approach in naming it.

“I’m really hoping that people will listen to the podcast and get involved.

“We are currently in the process of recruiting more guests and we would openly invite anyone who would like to share their story about being disabled in the creative industry.

“Our main goal is to focus on how we, as disabled people, can build towards a future in this industry.”