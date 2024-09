THE musical director of Omagh Music Society (OMS) has stepped down from his role following child sex abuse allegations.

Dr David Baxter (65), of Killadeas Road in Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh, is due to be formally charged in Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, September 9.

Baxter faces one charge of sexually assaulting a child aged under 13 on an unknown date between February 1 and April 30, 2018.

An OMS spokesperson said, “The committee of Omagh Music Society are aware of information in the public domain concerning their musical director, Dr David Baxter. Dr Baxter has agreed to step down from his role as musical director until further notice, and alternative arrangements have been put in place.”

“There will be no further comment on the matter.”

Alongside his role in the OMS, Baxter was the former head of music at Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen and the former president of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT).