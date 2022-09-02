Omagh Pride organisers are ‘delighted’ with funding support

WITH the second Omagh Pride parade just over two weeks away, organisers have said they are “delighted” by the financial support they have received, including £9,600 from the National Lottery Community Fund and £4,000 from Fermanagh & Omagh District Council.

Lorraine Montague, the group’s chairperson, said, “Last year’s parade was organised on a shoestring, largely based on generous individual donations from supporters, local businesses and other organisations. The response was fantastic, as it has been again this year. We were really proud that we were able to put on such an amazing day on that basis.

“This year, we’re delighted to have secured funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and from the local council. This has taken a lot of pressure off and allowed us to focus on making the day itself the best it can be, as well as putting on a broader range of events for local LGBTQ+ people and allies.

“Omagh Pride is here to stay and this year’s celebrations will be even bigger and better.”

The parade will take place on Saturday, September 10.

Participants are asked to gather at the South West College car park on Sedan Avenue from 1pm, with the parade beginning at 2pm. It will march through the town centre before returning to the college. There will be entertainment until 6pm, including drag performances and music from Janet Devlin, The Runbacks, Tramp and DJ Dylan McKee.

For further information, please visit omaghpride.com