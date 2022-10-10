Omagh protest demands ‘robust action’ on crisis

PROTESTERS gathered at Omagh Courthouse on Saturday (October 1) to demand ‘action’ on the cost-of-living crisis.

The rally coincided with major protests in both Belfast and Derry, and ran concurrently with strike action by Royal Mail staff and other workers.

The protest was organised by the Omagh Cost-of-Living Crisis campaign.

A number of local councillors spoke at the event.

The Alliance Party’s Stephen Donnelly said he was ‘proud’ to address the protest. He also said he would demand ‘robust action’ on the current crisis.

Mr Donnelly stated afterwards, “I was glad to speak at the demo outside Omagh Courthouse, demanding robust action on the cost of living crisis. While Tories stand up for bankers, the silence in the halls of Stormont is shameful. We need MLAs back to work and focused on navigating through winter and beyond.“

After the protest, campaigner and activist, Daniel Waldron said, “It’s important that people in Omagh stood in solidarity with striking workers and hundreds of thousands of people across these islands in opposition to this cost-of-living crisis. The mini-budget shows that the Tories are, unashamedly, acting in the interests of big businesses and the super-rich, while working people struggle to make ends meet.”