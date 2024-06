COLIN Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, was in Omagh this week to learn more about the pressing challenges confronting local publicans and restaurant owners.

After visiting a number of premises in the town on Tuesday, discussions culminated in a formal gathering at the Silverbirch Hotel, where issues ranging from high operational costs to fluctuating customer numbers were laid bare.

Speaking to the UH, Mr Neill remarked, “Premises can be busy, but they’re not making any money because rates, energy costs, and all the other overheads are so high.

“We have come to Omagh to listen to the concerns of publicans and restaurants, and tell them what we’re trying to do to help.”

He added, “Businesses in Omagh are working hard to get through the current problems.

“The public might have the impression that bars are doing well and making money when they are busy on Saturday nights.

“But they forget about the Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays when there’s fewer around. Those in the hospitality sector are really just trying to survive and keep their heads above water.

The chief executive highlighted a concerning trend where rural pubs in Northern Ireland bear some of the highest rates across the UK, exacerbating financial strains. He expressed fears that without adequate support from governmental bodies, more venues could face closure, further impacting the local economy.

Local publican Stephen Doherty echoed these sentiments and described the meeting with Mr Neill as “productive.”

He stated, “Food costs, energy costs have risen, along with many other outgoings. It’s tough and towns and villages are all suffering.

“We’re still turning over the same, but the profits are down, and it’s nearly impossible to try and reinvest.”

The gathering also served as a platform for discussing potential solutions. Participants expressed appreciation for the High Street Heroes campaign, slated for a regional launch in Omagh on July 26. This initiative aims to celebrate and support independent retailers and Mr Neill is expected to return to the town for its launch.