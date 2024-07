IN 1987, Eddie Moffit’s home in the Campsie area of Omagh was among hundreds devastated by a catastrophic flood.

The infamous deluge, which saw boats deployed on Campsie Road and Market Street to rescue residents, left a lasting impact on the local community.

Now, in 2024, Eddie still harbours a deep-seated fear of another flood.

He anxiously monitors river levels whenever there’s a significant downpour, despite measures taken since 1987 to dredge the river and heighten flood walls.

“I’m worried every time there’s heavy rain,” Eddie told the UH.

“They’ve dredged the river and heightened the walls since 1987, but the worry is still there.”

Eddie believes further action is needed to reassure residents.

“The one thing that I think they should be doing to reassure people here is to dredge the river again,” he said.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the current flood walls, noting that water often soaks through them, threatening homes and businesses in Campsie.

“When the water is high, it soaks through the walls.

“The water clearly comes close to the back of the houses and businesses here in Campsie.

“That’s one thing which needs to be looked at.”

In contrast, Caroline McDonald, who has lived in Campsie Avenue her entire life, adopts a different approach.

She vividly recalls the 1969 flood when she was a teenager.

“I try not to worry about the flooding, because if I did, then I’d be mentally-wrecked,” she said.

However, Caroline acknowledges the financial impact, as her house insurance premiums have skyrocketed due to the flood risk.

“A lot of the people living around here have experienced the same problem, because we reside in an area that is at risk of flooding.

“It’s all down to how far we live from the river.”

Caroline and her neighbours regularly receive flood alerts, particularly in the autumn months of October and November, when Omagh has, historically, faced its worst flood events.

Despite improvements, such as effective pumping stations, the fear remains.

“The biggest problem in 1987 was that the water came down from the Campsie Playing Fields and there was nothing to stop it,” Caroline added.

Omagh town Sinn Féin councillor, Barry McElduff, has stressed the importance of acting on any new feasibility studies conducted to address flooding risks.

He also urged local communities to build ‘resilience’ and prepare for potential future flooding events.