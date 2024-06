THE Sinn Féin office in Omagh has been forced to close this afternoon due to the discovery of a ‘suspicious object’.

Police are currently in attendance in the James Street area of the town following a report of a suspicious object this afternoon, Monday, June 24.

There are no road closures as yet and the public are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The PSNI will update in due course.

In a post post on social media Sinn Féin Westminster candidate Órfhlaith Begley said, “We have been advised to close our Omagh office due to the discovery of a suspicious object.