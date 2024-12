AN OMAGH man previously convicted of stalking has been allowed to return home for Christmas.

Raymond Newell (50), with an address listed as Mullaghmore House on the Old Mountfield Road in Omagh, was granted a bail variation at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Newell was sentenced for stalking and harassment in September of this year.

Advertisement

However, he is facing fresh charges of allegedly breaching the five-year stalking protection order imposed on him by entering the park on the Hospital Road in Omagh where his victim lives.

In court on Friday, the police agreed to the bail variation which will allow Newell to return to his mother’s Hospital Road address over the Christmas period.

However, Newell must abide by an exclusion zone of a specified area on the Hospital Road, which he is not allowed to enter.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer granted the bail variation and Newell will return to Omagh Magistrates Court on January 14.