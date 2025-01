A FORMER student of Christian Brothers Grammar School, Omagh has been awarded the first prize at the prestigious Ulster Scientists Trust Awards.

Conor McKenna is now studying Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at Magdalene College, Cambridge. His remarkable achievement places him at the forefront of the next generation of local scientific talent.

The annual awards recognise the North’s top three A-Level science students, honouring their academic excellence and dedication to scientific study. The ceremony, held at the Ulster Museum last Friday, celebrated the achievements of the North’s brightest young scientists.