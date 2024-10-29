Omagh traders call for easing parking restrictions

BUSINESS owners in Omagh have issued a stark warning that relentless parking fines and restricted loading access are driving customers away from the town centre, making it ‘impossible’ for local firms to survive.

In a heated meeting at Old Market Place on Friday, attended by local councillors, police representatives, and the Omagh Chamber of Commerce, traders claimed the fear of fines was deterring shoppers, and they called for immediate intervention from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to ease restrictions and address enforcement practices.

They implored both councillors and members of the police to contact DfI, who are in charge of the so-called ‘red coat’ parking attendants, whom they allege are targeting businesses that complain about the number of tickets being handed out.

Advertisement

Business owners also asked council if more parking could be opened at weekends in the lead-up to Christmas and queried whether the local council would allow the public to park at council-owned facilities, including the Grange and County Hall.

Emma Miller, vice-president of Omagh Chamber of Commerce and a business owner in Old Market Place, told the Tyrone Herald that the constant threat of parking fines was making it ‘impossible’ to run her business.

Ms Miller said, “This meeting was called today for two important reasons: the chamber has been inundated with business owners telling us about a ramp up in the number of parking tickets being handed out in the town, and as a business owner myself in Old Market Place, it has become impossible for me to run a business here.

“The second is that many business owners believe this issue is scaring away people from the town centre due to the cost of parking and the fear they may be fined.”

“I can’t have a client park a car outside my business no matter the time of day because they will be fined immediately, no matter the circumstances.

“The businesses here do not want parking; we are happy this area is pedestrianised, but we just want DfI to have a look at the rules in this area and a common sense approach to the fining.”

Advertisement

Ms Miller added, “Since April, there has been a noticeable increase in the amount of fines people are receiving. I myself have been caught out on that one; I have had two tickets in ten days. One loading my car at my business and one in the car park a few days later.”

The vice-president also told the Tyrone Herald that a number of businesses were ‘scared’ of reprisals from traffic attendants and that businesses felt like they were being targeted for complaining about parking fines.

During the meeting, a number of members of the public told councillors that they had been rudely spoken to by parking attendants and no longer felt comfortable parking in on-street spaces.

Ms Miller said, “There are a lot of businesses who contacted the Chamber who did not want to be here today as they feel like they are being personally targeted by certain representatives from the red coats for complaining about fines. We also heard from members of the public about the bad attitude of some parking enforcers when they try and speak to them.

“That is incredibly worrying, and whoever is in charge of the red coats needs to have an immediate look at that.”

Omagh town councillor Errol Thompson, who attended the meeting, said that a long-term solution was needed to resolve parking in the town centre and wished to see it resolved ‘sensibly’.

Cllr Thompson said, “I am an advocate of businesses in this town and have always been one. I really want to see them thrive. The main issues are surrounding policy and DfI and those are the problems that have to be resolved overall, but we can make representations at a local level and connect business owners in the town with the relevant people in the department and try and get a common sense approach to parking fines.

“Just a little bit of leniency here and there would make such a difference when resolving this matter, and it would make life a little bit easier for all.”

Business owner Martin O’Neill said he found it difficult to meet clients at his premises in Old Market Place due to a lack of parking and had to warn customers that if they stay too long anywhere they would receive a fine.

Mr O’Neill said, “I don’t have private parking, and it is very difficult to meet with clients on our premises. And when I have to pop in and use the town for five minutes, it can be quite difficult to get a space, and if I do manage to get a space, I think some of the car parks are quite expensive and much more expensive than neighbouring towns like Enniskillen, which is in the same district.”

The Herald contacted DfI for a response and an explanation for why they did not attend the meeting on Friday. However, the department had yet to respond at the time of going to press.