Omagh vigil for victims of homophobic murders in Sligo

There will be a vigil held at Omagh Court House tonight (Friday) at 7pm for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were brutally murdered in Sligo on April 10 and 12.

A 22 year old man, Yousef Palani, has been been charged with the murder of the two men and the assault of another, all attacks having taken place in the last week.

Speaking on behalf of Omagh Pride, Cat Brogan said, “Omagh Pride sends love, sympathy and strength to the friends and family of the victims as well as the Sligo LGBTI+ community, devastated by these horrific acts.