Omagh volunteers celebrated for their support and generosity

FOR most volunteers, expressions of gratitude are, at most, coincidental to the work that they do. To be given thanks is nice, but it certainly isn’t the point.

Rather, as I found out earlier this week when I spent time at an event attended by more than 100 local volunteers, the real reward is to be found in the warm, unsolicited sense of satisfaction that is the natural byproduct of carrying out an inconspicuous act of goodness.

This kindness kickback, I was told, is a big part of what volunteering is all about.

Advertisement

However, every once in a while, it is only right that the world speaks up, and shows its appreciation for, the good Samaritans that do so much and ask for so little.

It was to this end that, 40 years ago, a campaign known as Volunteers’ Week was established.

This year, by a fortunate twist of fate, that four decade anniversary aligned perfectly with the 25th birthday of Omagh Volunteer Centre; a local organisation whose mission it is to encourage and support local people to help their fellow citizens.

On Tuesday afternoon, to mark this double anniversary, representatives from over 30 local charities and organisations and foundations came together in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, for what was a day of conversation, recognition and celebration.

“I am very grateful that you all turned out to help us to celebrate these two anniversaries and show our appreciation to all our local volunteers,” began Michelle McRory, manager of Omagh Volunteer Centre (OVC).

It was at this point that founding member and current chairperson, Monica Coyle, was invited on stage, whereupon Michelle, her friend and colleague, honoured her quarter century of service by presenting her with bunch of flowers, triggering a ripple of heartfelt applause.

The centre’s theme this year is ‘celebrating diversity’, which, in this context, means overcoming barriers.

Advertisement

Fittingly, two students from the Sacred Heart College, Naomi Andrews and Maeve Corry, one of whom has additional needs, got on stage during the event and sang a heart-rending version of ‘Dream a Little Dream of Me’, both girls communicating the whole song in sign language as they went along.

It also happened to the be the first day of Cllr John McClaughry’s term as freshly-appointed Fermanagh and Omagh District chairperson.

He took the chance not only to thank everybody in his newfound official capacity as head of the local authority, but also to say a few words about his personal relationship with the voluntary sector.

“I am only about 12 hours into the new job, so I have prepared a short speech that I will try my best to stick to,” he opened.

“Thank you to all our volunteers for the work they do to help others… (I hope you) inspire other people to see that no action is too small and that even a little effort can make a big difference.”

Breaking his promise to remain faithful to the script, Cllr McClaughery told a story about a formative experience he had as a volunteer.

“I know I said I was going to stick to the speech but I want to tell you this one thing.

“When I was young, I used to take cancer patients to Belfast Hospital to save them having to get the bus.

“It was actually something that my mother done, and when she wasn’t available, she would ask me, and I would do it.

“And you know what, even though I only did the odd run, it was something that I found very rewarding.

“I think that is something worth mentioning that has not been said much today.

“It is not only about what the person being directly helped gets out of it, but also about what the volunteer gets from it, too.”

He concluded, “I would like to, again, thank everyone here today, because it is often not in a volunteer’s nature to ask for thanks, but they deserve our gratitude.”

Omagh Volunteer Centre is a proud delivery partner for the EPIC (Empowering People in Communities) volunteer recognition awards, which plays a key role in acknowledging volunteer efforts. The awards recognise volunteers of all ages and for varying lengths of service, from 50 to 200 hours of volunteering.

If you are keen to learn more about volunteering and how you can help yourself by helping others, please contact Omagh Volunteer Centre on 028 8224 0772, drop in to the office at Market Street or email: manager@omaghvolunteercentre.org