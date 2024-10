AN Omagh woman who represents the ‘very best of what it means to be a foster carer’ has received a prestigious honour.

Maggie Crawford was recognised for ‘Excellence in Foster Care’ at the Northern Ireland Foster Care Awards, a ceremony co-hosted by HSC NI Foster Care and The Fostering Network.

Now in its 18th year, the awards recognise the critical role foster carers have in providing stability, love and care for children and young people who are unable to live with their birth families.

A number of foster carers and kinship foster carers received special recognition for their outstanding contribution to fostering.

Maggie is described by her fostering social worker Lynn as “the very best of what it means to be a foster carer”.

She continues to have strong relationships with the previous children and young people she cared for and loves it when they pop in for dinner and bring their own children. She explains she wants her home to be a “safe haven” for them.

The most difficult moments for Maggie are when the young people are struggling with their sense of self-worth and feel they have no value. She creates a safe and secure environment and communicates to them that they are so valuable.

She advocates for them at every turn and lets them know she is in their corner.

Lynn said, “Maggie approaches each child with a deep sense of understanding, ensuring that they feel valued and heard. This individualised attention helps children rebuild their trust in adults and develop a sense of security.”

Kerrylee Weatherall, Interim Director of Children’s Community Services, who represented HSC NI Foster Care at the event, said, “By providing safe and nurturing home environments, foster carers are helping to transform lives; giving children and young people a chance to build their confidence, develop their talents and be ambitious for their future.”

Director of The Fostering Network Northern Ireland, Kathleen Toner, said, “It is a true honour to be able to recognise these incredible foster carers and kinship carers in this way.

“ Every winner has gone above and beyond for the children and young people in their care, and I hope they are really proud of themselves.”