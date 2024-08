THE environmental improvement scheme at Foundry Lane, Omagh, is nearing completion, with plans to upgrade shop fronts as the final phase of the project.

This area, known for its distinctive arched entry and paved walkway, has been a staple of Omagh’s retail scene for over 40 years.

The £300,000 improvement scheme, the first significant update in more than two decades, has recently been completed, enhancing drainage, realigning pavements, resurfacing, and installing new lighting.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has now approved a proposal to carry out shop front enhancements, marking the conclusion of the overall project. The council will handle legal agreements with landowners and cover reasonable legal fees associated with the upgrades.