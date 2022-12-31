Omagh’s Great Northern Road reopened after crash

The Great Northern Road in Omagh has reopened after being closed from the early hours of this morning (Saturday) due to single vehicle collision.
The condition of those involved remains unclear at this time.
We Are Tyrone are awaiting an update from emergency services.
Both the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene at the time.
Diversions are no longer in place and motorists are free to travel as usual.
