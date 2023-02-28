‘Omagh’s Renal Unit helped save my life,’ says Raymond

“WE all have our debts in life, and I owe mine to the staff at Omagh Renal Unit, the doctors and nurses from Belfast City Hospital, and a kind lady from Bristol who, before her death, signed up to be an organ donor, which saved my life.”

Only a few months ago, Raymond McGough felt like he was walking the long hall towards his death.

Constantly crippled by fatigue, drained of energy and colour, his days were doomed by his imminently declining kidney function. He could feel his life slipping away, and it seemed there was nothing that he could do about it.

However, in an event of extraordinary unlikelihood, Raymond became the beneficiary of an emergency kidney transplant. As the Belleek man himself puts it, he ‘won the lottery’.

Now, to give back to the staff at Omagh Hospital – and those from Belfast City Hospital – he has set up a GoFundMe page, ‘www.gofund.me/53560fc7’.

“It is the least I can do for these people who have made me feel 30 years younger,” said Raymond.

Raymond was diagnosed with meningitis in 2004, and was admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he spent three months on life-support.

“The machine was being turned off on the Thursday, and I woke up on Tuesday,” recalled Raymond.

He made a recovery and returned to work, becoming a deputy principal of Magh Ene college, Bundoran.

“But the medication from the meningitis caused my kidneys to decline,” explained Raymond.

“About 13 years ago, I was at about 23 per-cent kidney function.”

After that, the decline became gradual, but irreversible, and last autumn, it fell to 12 per-cent.

Raymond became chronically fatigued, weak, and even incontinent.

“In November, during a renal appointment at Omagh Hospital, I asked the consultant if anything could be done,” said Raymond.

“He put my name forward for a kidney transplant.”

Kidney transplant lists are long, and some people languish on them for years. But after Raymond’s consultant nominated the Belleek man as a transplant candidate, there was suddenly hope on the horizon.

“Then, just over a month ago, one Sunday morning, I was summoned to Belfast City Hospital,” said Raymond. “There was a kidney available.”

Alas, when he got to Belfast, the kidney was damaged. Miraculously, the following week, another became available.

“Exactly a week to the day, I got the call again,” he said. “Two kidneys had come in that night.”

The two organs arrived in from Bristol shortly after 10am, and came from a lady in her 50s who had died of a brain haemorrhage, and donated her organs.

“They were assessed, and deemed healthy. Another man got the first, then I received mine around 2.30am.

“I felt like I have won the lotto,” said Raymond. “It has been a total life changer. People don’t realise the transplant work that’s going on. It all happens on Level 11 of Belfast City Hospital, led by a wonderful team.”

Raymond is now in full recovery.

“The kidney is working fully, and the only evidence that the transplant occurred at all is an 18cm scar… And an extra kidney!” laughed Raymond.

As well as highlighting the wonderful work going on Belfast City Hospital, Raymond wants to shine a spotlight on the Renal unit at Omagh Hospital.

“I have set up a JustGiving page to help fundraise to support renal and transplant patients.

“Thanks to everyone who has – and continues – to help me,” he concluded.