‘One of their own’ celebrated by local parish at book launch

MORE than 100 people attended the local launch of an Omagh native’s new book aimed at people from Ireland travelling to the Holy Land.

Michael Kelly, widely-known across Ireland for his senior role with the Irish Catholic newspaper, spent several years writing the book, which he has called, ‘An Irish Pilgrimage Guide to the Holy Land’.

The event in the Cappagh Parish Centre in Killyclogher was attended by the Primate of All-Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Speaking at the launch, Parish Priest of Cappagh, Fr Kevin McElhennon, said they were delighted to ‘celebrate one of our own’, as Mr Kelly grew up in Strathroy and was a parishioner.

In his own address, Mr Kelly said the book had been for him a ‘labour of love’, and born of the fruit of many years leading pilgrimages to the Holy Land.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop encouraged Irish Catholics to consider making a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

He also pleaded with Irish groups to engage with local people in the Holy Land and, particularly, the small Christian community.

The Archbishop further praised Mr Kelly for undertaking the book and working to help more people experience the riches of a trip to the Holy Land.

“It’s wonderful that Michael has brought his own immense experience and study of the Holy Land to the pages of this Irish pilgrimage guide,” Archbishop Martin said.

“He does so in an easily accessible style – he has a great gift for communications.

Referring to the Christian community in the Holy Land, Dr Martin described them as the ‘living stones’ and said that their presence is an ‘ongoing reminder of the continuity of those who followed Christ from the beginning’.