O’Neills creating 25 jobs with opening of new Omagh store

The sportswear giant O’Neills are creating 25 news jobs in Omagh with the opening a new superstore at the old ‘Factory Outlet’ adjacent to Asda on the Dromore Road.

O’Neills’ decision to expand its retail offering further in the North of Ireland brings the total number of retail outlets to nine, with stores in Derry, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh and Down.

The company has said, a major recruitment drive is now underway to fill a range of roles, including assistant managers, supervisors, and sales assistants.

O’Neills which now employs over 600 staff across the island of Ireland, opened major retail outlets in Derry City Centre in 2018 and in the CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast in 2020, underlining their commitment to bricks and mortar retail.

Enda Doherty, Marketing Manager O’Neills said, “Our new store in Omagh allows us to ensure that we offer our customers the products they require in a new, vibrant, and friendly store environment. This investment compliments our strong online presence via www.oneills.com and supports the confidence in our innovative brand and product range.”