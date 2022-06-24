O’Neills opens Omagh sports store

SPORTSWEAR giant O’Neills has opened a new superstore in Omagh at the old ‘Factory Outlet’ adjacent to Asda on the Dromore Road.

The new store will add 25 new jobs as part of their retail expansion in the north of Ireland.

O’Neills’ decision to expand its retail offering further in the North of Ireland brings the total number of retail outlets to nine, with stores in Derry, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh and Down.

Advertisement

The new retail store will see a range of new roles, including assistant managers, supervisors, and sales assistants.

The company, which now employs over 600 staff across the island of Ireland, opened retail outlets in Derry City Centre in 2018 and in the CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast in 2020.

Founded in 1918, O’Neills designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of sports and leisure wear and is well known for its Gaelic games sportswear which it sells around the world.

A spokesperson for O’Neills said, “We are delighted to open our second retail store in Co Tyrone and reaffirm our commitment to the area. We look forward to welcoming our customers into our new Omagh store.

“Our new store allows us to ensure that we offer our customers the products they demand in a vibrant and friendly store environment. This investment complements our strong online presence via www.oneills.com and supports the confidence in our innovative brand and product range.”