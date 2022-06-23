Online Book of Condolence opened in memory of Damian Casey

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has opened an online Book of Condolence in memory of Damian Casey, Tyrone Hurler and member of Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club, Dungannon, following his tragic death last weekend.

The digital Book of Condolence is open from today, Thursday June 23 until 5pm on Friday July 15.

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said, “Damian Casey was a supremely talented Hurler who was highly regarded within and far beyond County Tyrone.

“To lose a talented player at such a young age and in such tragic circumstances is a traumatic experience for his family, friends, team-mates, and the local community.

“On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council I wish to express my deepest condolences to Sean, Susan, Louise, Catherine and Damian’s wider family at this time.

The opening of the online Book of Condolence will allow our citizens to register and extend their sympathies to Damian Casey’s family.”

Messages of condolence will be printed and bound into a Book of Condolence.

The digital Book of Condolence is available to sign on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s website.